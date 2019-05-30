Jet Airways 'not in position' to declare Q4 results

The grounded said, here on Thursday, it was "not in a position" to declare the quarterly results owing to the ongoing bidding process and resignations of employees and directors.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "In view of the ongoing bidding process undertaken by the domestic lenders for change in management of the company... coupled with resignation by members of the board of directors, its key managerial personnel and other employees across functions, the company is not in a position to consider and approve the audited financial result for the year ended March 31, 2019."

--IANS

