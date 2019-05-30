Rolls Royce unveils its first SUV 'Cullinan' in India

-
The Rs 6.95 crore Cullinan sports utility vehicle (SUV) - the first by Rolls Royce Motor Cars - is expected to be a major growth driver for the company in India, top officials said.
According to company executives, young people in larger numbers are buying Rolls Royce cars now, while the average age of the luxury vehicle buyer is about 35 years.
Unveiling the Cullinan here, Rolls Royce Regional Sales Manager (Asia Pacific) David Kim told reporters that customers of the luxury carmaker wanted a SUV and the company has come out with a model.
He said the model is expected to be a volume driver for Rolls Royce here.
"The car is an outcome of many years of design, development and testing. The vehicle was tested in all kinds of terrain in this world," Kim said.
Declining to share any India sales numbers for Rolls Royce, Kim said the company globally sold 4,107 units last year.
According to Vasanthi Bhupathi, Dealer Principal, Kun Motor Company, the current slowdown in the car market will not have an impact on the super luxury car segment.
--IANS
vj/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
