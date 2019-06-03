Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

The key Indian equity indices created new benchmarks on Monday with the Sensex hitting a record high level of 40,283.54 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touched its fresh all-time high of 12,081.85 points.

The surge was on the back of a rally in oil and gas, metal, and stocks. All the sectoral indices traded in the green during the day.

Analysts said that stocks rose due to easing

At 3.13 p.m., the traded at 40,265.09, higher by 550.89 points or 1.39 per cent from the previous close of 39,714.20.

It had opened at 39,806.86 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 39,711.02 points.

The Nifty50 traded at 12,084.95, higher by 162.15 points or 1.36 per cent than the previous close of 11,922.80 points.

--IANS

rrb/mr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)