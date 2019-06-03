'Power lunch' with Warren Buffett auctioned for $4.5 mn

A man has agreed to shell out over $4.5 million for lunch with Warren Buffett, breaking the previous record for a "power lunch" with the founder, the media reported.

This is the 20th year that Buffett, famous for making it to age 88 on a diet of Coca Cola, Utz potato sticks, Sundaes, and fast from McDonald's, has auctioned off such a "power lunch", Quartz reported on Monday.

The winner committed $4,567,888 when the bidding closed on on May 31.

In 2001, a meal with cost a commoner just $20,000. But the price jumped once online auction started on

In 2008, it reached over $2 million and later touched a record of $3.45 million in 2014 and 2016.

The lunch will benefit the Foundation in San Francisco, according to a report in the

Since bidding shifted to 17 years ago, no lunch with has cost less than $1 million, Debbie Mesloh, Glide's for this year's event was quoted as saying.

Every year, holds the lunch at in The winning bidder is allowed to bring up to eight guests for the power lunch.

The restaurant charges nothing and donates $10,000 to Glide, reported.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)