JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Abducted US tourist, tour guide in Uganda rescued

Beijing mulls blacklisting 'uncivilised visitors'

Business Standard

Sensex opens higher, energy stocks down

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Key equity indices opened higher on Monday. Sensex traded just shy of the 39,000 mark after opening at over 100 points higher.

Except for oil and gas, energy index, all the sectoral stocks on the BSE traded in the green.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,993.60 from its previous close at 38,862.23 on Friday.

At 9.27 a.m., the Sensex traded at 38,959.11 up 96.88 points or 0.25 per cent.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,704.35 after closing at 11,665.95 on Friday.

The Nifty traded at 11,686.80 during the morning trade session, up 20.85 points and 0.18 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors bought stocks worth Rs 797.90 crore on Friday while Domestic Institutional Investors sold scrips worth Rs 325.58 crore.

--IANS

ravi/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 09:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU