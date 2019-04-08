Sensex opens higher, energy stocks down

Key equity indices opened higher on Monday. Sensex traded just shy of the 39,000 mark after opening at over 100 points higher.

Except for oil and gas, energy index, all the sectoral stocks on the BSE traded in the green.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,993.60 from its previous close at 38,862.23 on Friday.

At 9.27 a.m., the Sensex traded at 38,959.11 up 96.88 points or 0.25 per cent.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,704.35 after closing at 11,665.95 on Friday.

The Nifty traded at 11,686.80 during the morning trade session, up 20.85 points and 0.18 per cent.

bought stocks worth Rs 797.90 crore on Friday while Domestic Institutional Investors sold scrips worth Rs 325.58 crore.

