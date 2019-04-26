Sensex opens in green on cooling oil rates

Sensex opened over 100 points higher on Friday over strong inflow of foreign funds and slight ease in the international

The Brent, benchmark oil price, which crossed the $75 a barrel mark on Thursday for the first time in 2019 was trading at $74.14 a barrel.

Except for the auto sector stocks, all other sectoral stocks on the NSE witnessed healthy buying.

The opened at 38,865.83, slightly higher from its previous close of 38,730.86.

At 9.16 a.m., the Sensex was up 128.03 points or 0.33 per cent at 38,858.89.

The broader Nifty traded 51.95 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 11,693.75 points. It opened at 11,683.75 from its previous close of 11,641.80.

On Thursday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,785.73 crore while the Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold stocks worth Rs 4,069.98 crore.

