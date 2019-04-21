Shadab Khan ill, ruled out of England series

Pakistan wrist-spinner Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against England due to illness.
According to a report in Geo TV, Shadab has been detected with a virus that will require treatment and rest for at least four weeks.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now set up the wrist spinner's appointment with specialists in England to help him fully recover before Pakistan begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 30 at Trent Bridge.
Pakistan are scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I against England before the show piece event.
