Barcelona move step closer to La Liga title

A solid if not inspired performance was enough for to prevail 2-1 over and leave themselves needing just six points to clinch the title.

With 77 points from 33 matches, Barca lead Atletico Madrid by nine points and can secure the championship before the end of this month with victories against Alaves and Levante in their next two games, reports news agency

For 10th-place Sociedad who lost to on Saturday, it's now 28 years since they last won a match at Camp Nou, though they can take some comfort from forcing to work for the points.

Barcelona made only three changes from the lineup that crushed Manchester United 3-0 here a few days ago to send the into semifinal.

Even so, the hosts were below their usual standard and Sociedad set the tone for much of the first half.

Barca did plenty of attacking, but patience and coordination were lacking and the only anxious moments for visiting came on a pair of free kicks by

At the opposite end, Barcelona keeper had to make stops in quick succession against Juanmi and Willian Jose before Rulli turned aside a low blast from

The hosts broke through in the 45th minute on a set piece, as got his head to an Ousmane Dembele corner to put Barcelona ahead 1-0 at the break.

Sociedad started the second half in high gear, making it difficult for Barcelona to play out from the back.

tried his luck from a distance, and the shot took a deflection off Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo, but Ter Stegen reacted in time to turn the ball aside.

And when went down with an injury, decided to replace him with the attack-minded

While the change initially helped Barca by opening up space in the middle of the pitch, Sociedad managed to string together enough passes for to find Juanmi in scoring position and the forward deftly lifted the ball over Ter Stegen to make it 1-1 in the 62nd minute.

The Basque squad's joy turned out to be short-lived, however, as it took only two minutes for the hosts to retake the lead.

Messi passed to on the left side and instead of returning the ball to the star, the defender took the shot himself and beat Rulli for the 2-1.

Instead of sitting on the lead, Barcelona sought a third goal as Sociedad chased after another equaliser, but Alba had the final word.

