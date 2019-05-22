Shadow banking assets fairly small by global standards: Fitch

-
ALSO READ
RBI says it is open to liquidity needs, ahead of shadow banker meeting
Retail NBFCs likely to see improved liquidity in second half of FY 20
NBFCs need more liquidity support, says government official: Economic Times
Ready as lender of last resort, but conditions do not warrant: RBI
RBI eases norms for NBFCs to securitise loan books
-
Shadow banking assets as a percentage of total financial assets within the country were at 14.3 per cent, in line with the global percentage of 13.7 per cent, a Fitch reports said on Wednesday.
The figures assume significance as Indian shadow banking's rapid growth and reliance on short-term funding sources bubbled over in 2018, most evident by the default of IL&FS last year.
The reports pointed out that India's shadow banking assets were fairly small by international standards, ranking 17th globally at $571.7 billion as of YE17, according to the Financial Stability Board's (FSB).
"Despite these modest indicators, the Indian shadow banking system has grown rapidly over the last decade, with a particular spike in 2017 driven by finance companies providing asset finance and home loans and funds investing in infrastructure loans," Fitch said.
"Non-bank growth has been fuelled by accommodative funding markets following demonetisation, which saw liquidity flow to money market funds and banks, while many Indian public-sector banks were capital-constrained due to their own asset quality issues," it added.
The reports further explained that the prolonged rapid growth across the sector brings into focus the relative vulnerability of non-bank financial institutions' business models, particularly related to risk management and funding and liquidity.
--IANS
ravi/sn/in/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU