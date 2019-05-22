Huawei's laptop removed from Microsoft store: Report

Complying to US Donald Trump's order to crack down on Chinese tech companies, has removed laptops from the store, while remaining silent on the potential Windows ban.

A listing for the MateBook X Pro mysteriously disappeared over the weekend and searching for any hardware shows no results at the Store. The appears to have stopped selling Huawei's MateBook X Pro at the company's as well, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

Microsoft's potential Windows ban could also affect Huawei's and both operate a for Microsoft's Azure stack, using Microsoft-certified Huawei servers.

Over the weekend, cut off Huawei's license but Microsoft stayed silent on whether it will prevent the Chinese company from obtaining Windows licenses.

For now, Huawei has been granted a 90-day extension to provide to Android-powered handsets and maintain "continued operation of existing networks and equipment".

However, this narrow extension does not seem to apply to Windows licenses for laptops, the report added.

US-based chip-makers and would also need to follow the latest order.

