Business Standard

Scrips tank after DHFL stops accepting deposits

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) scrips tanked over 17 per cent on the BSE after the company said it would neither accept new deposits nor allow premature withdrawals.

At 2.07 p.m., DHFL was trading at 9.08 pr cent or 11.80 to Rs 118.10.

"In view of the recent revision in the credit rating of our Fixed Deposit program, acceptance of all fresh deposits, as well as renewals, has been put on hold with immediate effect," the company said.

"Further, to help us re-organise our liability management, the pre-mature withdrawal of deposits has also been put on hold," DHFL said.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 14:24 IST

