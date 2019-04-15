Shah to address election rallies in Himachal

-
-
BJP President Amit Shah will address election rallies next month for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, it was announced on Monday.
Shah would tour the state on May 5 and 12, a BJP spokesperson told IANS. The public meeting venues will be announced later.
He said rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani have also been planned.
The spokesperson said a decision to hold rallies involving national leaders was taken at an election review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all four seats - Shimla (reserved), Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur.
The hill state will go to the polls on May 19.
--IANS
vg/mr
