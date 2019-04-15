Ex-MLA wants to sell kidney to meet LS poll expenses

A former legislator, contesting the 2019 elections as Independent, has sought the Election Commission's permission to sell his one kidney to meet the poll expenses.

Kishor Samrite, a candidate from the Balaghat parliamentary constituency, in a letter to the has sought the permission citing his precarious financial condition.

"The maximum expenditure limit for the elections is Rs 75 lakh, but I don't have such a huge amount. Moreover, other candidates have thousands of crores' properties and there are only 15 days left for campaigning. The crowdfunding is also not possible in this short time," the letter reads.

Samrite has requested the EC to give him Rs 75 lakh or help him secure a of this amount. "If both are not possible then allow me to sell my one kidney," he stated in the letter.

"I am in the poll race after 10 years. I am financially weak. Hence, I want the EC's help or its permission to sell my kidney," he said.

"Contesting an election is quite expensive these days and very difficult for a common person. Hence, the EC must make an arrangement to help common people," Samrite told IANS.

--IANS

hindi-rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)