Jharkhand: BJP, Congress name women after 15 years

The two national parties -- the and the -- have fielded one woman candidate each in the elections from after a long gap.

The last BJP woman candidate was She won the parliamentary seat for the fourth consecutive time in 1999. For the it was Sushila Kerketta, who defeated BJP veteran Karia Munda in Khuti in 2004.

While the BJP has fielded former from Koderma, the has nominated Geeta Koda, wife of former Minister Madhu Koda, for the Chaibasa seat.

Devi deserted the RJD recently to join the BJP. She is locked in a triangular contest in Koderma with Babulal Marandi, Minister and Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) chief, and Rajkumar Yadav, Communist Party of India- (CPI-ML) candidate.

Marandi, three-time member, is the of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the RJD and the Congress. The CPI-ML claims to have a dedicated two-lakh voter base in the constituency.

But Devi is confident of winning the seat. "The people of Koderma are with me and our party. Everyone wants Narendra Modi to become the again. I have been four-time from here and have remained connected with people," she said.

faces Her husband represented Chaibasa in the from 2009 to 2014. On her prospects, she said, "Chaibasa will create history."

