Asian school indoor rowing competition to be held in Kolkata

About two students from across and neighbouring Bangladesh, Nepal, and are expected to take part in at the from September 4.

"Apart from 75,000 students from 100 schools of West Bengal, more than one and fifty thousand students from other states of the country including Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, will compete," veteran oarsman and of Bengal Water Sports Shakeel Ahmed, said.

A separate competition would also be held for the specially-abled children, he added.

"Our aim is to reach the grass roots level by conducting the preliminary rounds in different districts."



Indoor rowing is simulated actions of rowing through Argometer on land.

"Indoor rowing is now quite popular and regularly practiced in the western countries though it is comparatively a new entrant in India," said of the event and Associate of of Chandan

The meet would be held in three age groups -- under-12, 15 and 18 years for both boys and girls first at district and then at state level.

All the state level winners along with competitors from other countries will join the grand finale on December 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)