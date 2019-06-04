Shias in Kargil celebrate Eid, Sunnis to do Wednesday

The Shia Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir's district celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on Tuesday.

Religious preachers of the Shia community in district had announced on Monday that the crescent had been sighted, thereby declaring the end of

On the other hand, the Sunni Muslim community of Kargil, which is emotionally better connected with the Kashmir Valley, has decided to celebrate the festival on Wednesday, along wi th the rest of the state.

