Shias in Kargil celebrate Eid, Sunnis to do Wednesday

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Shia Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on Tuesday.

Religious preachers of the Shia community in Kargil district had announced on Monday that the Eid crescent had been sighted, thereby declaring the end of Ramadan.

On the other hand, the Sunni Muslim community of Kargil, which is emotionally better connected with the Kashmir Valley, has decided to celebrate the Eid festival on Wednesday, along wi th the rest of the state.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 19:36 IST

