Punjab Governor greets people on Id-ul-Fitr

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr.
Badnore said: "Id-ul-Fitr evokes feelings of brotherhood, compassion and sharing in all and strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our composite society."
The Governor urged the people to celebrate the festival with a spirit of communal harmony, peace and love that would go a long way in strengthening the national unity and integrity.
