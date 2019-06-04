Punjab Governor greets people on Id-ul-Fitr

and Administrator on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr.

Badnore said: "Id-ul-Fitr evokes feelings of brotherhood, compassion and sharing in all and strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our composite society."

The urged the people to celebrate the festival with a spirit of communal harmony, peace and love that would go a long way in strengthening the national unity and integrity.

