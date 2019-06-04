Rs 55 crore Haj House inaugurated in Jharkhand

on Tuesday inaugurated the Rs 55 crore Haj House in Ranchi, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

After the inauguration, the told the media here: "Secularism is in our blood. There is no need to teach us secularism. In the last 70 years, the successive governments have created a fear among minorities. Minorities were understood as

"But the present and Central governments believe in the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' theory. There is a need to change the mindset of the minority community people and they should take benefit of government schemes."

The five-storeyed Haj House is constructed according to Mughal architecture. Around 1,000 people can offer Namaz.

It consists of a prayer room, room, kitchen and VIP room. A total of 150 men and 80 women can stay at a time. It is centrally air-conditioned.

The had laid the foundation stone for the building two years ago.

The earlier Haj House was constructed at the same place at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore.

Despite repair work, the building could not sustain for long and it was demolished.

--IANS

ns/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)