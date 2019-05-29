Shivraj Singh Chouhan tipped as Agriculture Minister

Three-time is tipped to be a key member of the new Cabinet led by and is likely take over the charge of

The is credited with successive victories of BJP in assembly elections before the party lost by a small margin last year in a close fight with the

Ever since, the political circles are abuzz with Chouhan's role at the Central level. He proved his mettle once again in the just-concluded Riding high on the immense goodwill earned by Chouhan as Chief Minister, the saffron party swept the state winning 28 seats out of 29.

Given the success of various farm schemes launched by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he could replicate them at the Central level besides bringing new ideas. "Agriculture could be given to Shivraj Singh Chouhan," said a

By appointing him as of the party early this year, BJP had given a clear signal that Chouhan would play a key role in the Narendra Modi's team as and when he is inducted.

A five-time Member of Parliament, Shivraj has been a popular figure in As thrice in a row, he launched a number of schemes such as Ladli Laxmi Yojna, Kanyadhan Yojna and Janani Suraksha Yojna to focus on the prevention of female infanticide in the state.

He introduced Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (price difference payment scheme) under which the paid farmers the difference between official Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the rate at which they sold their crops or Model Price whichever was higher.

