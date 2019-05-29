CM insulted Goan freedom fighters by unveiling Savarkar's portrait: Congress

Pramod has belittled the contribution of Goan freedom fighters by installing a portrait of late Vinayak alias in the state Secretariat, of Opposition Kavlekar said on Wednesday.

"Those who contributed to Goa's freedom struggle have been insulted by the installation of Savarkar's portrait in the state Secretariat complex," Kavlekar told reporters on Wednesday, a day after Pramod installed a portrait of Savarkar in the state Secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the unveiling of the portrait on Tuesday, had said that some people had forgotten the contributions of the Hindu to the freedom struggle and that the portrait would serve as a reminder to the younger generation about the greatness of Savarkar.

--IANS

maya/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)