CM insulted Goan freedom fighters by unveiling Savarkar's portrait: Congress

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has belittled the contribution of Goan freedom fighters by installing a portrait of late Vinayak alias Veer Savarkar in the state Secretariat, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Wednesday.
"Those who contributed to Goa's freedom struggle have been insulted by the installation of Savarkar's portrait in the state Secretariat complex," Kavlekar told reporters on Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant installed a portrait of Savarkar in the state Secretariat on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after the unveiling of the portrait on Tuesday, Sawant had said that some people had forgotten the contributions of the Hindu Mahasabha leader to the freedom struggle and that the portrait would serve as a reminder to the younger generation about the greatness of Savarkar.
