Nitish chairs meet of JD-U's national office-bearers

-
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar calls JD (U) meeting as 'normal', says many issues will be discussed
Bihar to implement 10% reservation soon: Nitish
Number of SCC beneficiaries has gone up to 25,000: Nitish
Nitish expresses concern over stubble burning by Bihar farmers
Nitish Kumar to attend NDA dinner hosted by Amit Shah
-
Janata Dal-United President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the national office-bearers of his party here.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, party General Secretary and spokesman K.C. Tyagi said: "It is almost certain that the JD-U will be a part of the cabinet. Who will be Ministers will be decided by Nitish Kumar. What will be the number and portfolio will be decided by the Prime Minister."
Noting that the party will be a part of the Central government after many years, he said that Nitish Kumar was in constant touch with senior BJP leaders.
Tyagi also said that the party's national executive meet will be held in Patna on June 9. "In the meeting, the party's agenda for elections will be formally announced. Anil Hegde has been nominated as the election officer," he said.
The party also thanked the people of Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh for the election results.
The meeting was attended by R.C.P. Singh, Rajya Sabha member Pavan Verma, Afaq Ahmed, national General Secretary Ghulam Rasool Balyabi, national Secretary Ravindra Kumar and others.
--IANS
rbe/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU