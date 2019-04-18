Shoe hurled at BJP spokesperson

-
A shoe was hurled on Thursday at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, who blamed the Congress for the incident.
The incident took place during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here. The attacker was caught immediately.
"This is a condemnable act by the Congress. This is yet another attempt by a Congress-inspired person who comes here to show the same kind of mentality," Rao said after the attack.
Subsequently, the Rajya Sabha member continued with the press conference.
