CPI-M MP Salim's car vandalised in Raiganj

The car of CPI-M leader and sitting was allegedly vandalised by activists in West Bengal's district on Thursday in the second phase of polling for the 2019 elections.

Salim, also the Left Front-backed candidate in the Lok Sabha seat, alleged that "goons" attacked his convoy on his way to a polling station in where the ruling supporters were allegedly engaged in vote rigging.

The attack shattered the windscreen of Salim's white SUV. He sustained

"Trinamool backed miscreants gathered within 100 meters of a polling station in Islampur's Patagara. They were trying to intimidate the voters. When I tried to go to there, they attacked my vehicle," Salim said.

He accused the of being silent spectators.

"The police is not taking any action against the Trinamool goons. Trinamool has planned to capture booths and rig the votes where the central force personnel are not deployed. They are stopping the legitimate voters," he alleged.

