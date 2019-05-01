Sidhu has been stumped over Masood Azhar: Vijay Goel

Union Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday said Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who praised Pakistan, has been stumped as dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar living in that country has been declared as global terrorist by the UN Security Council.
Addressing a public meeting in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj area here for the party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, Goel said, "Sidhu has been stumped today. You know why -- because Sidhu, who praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who hugged Pakistan's Army Chief has to go silent today... because China has backed Masood Azhar to be declared as a global terrorist," he said.
He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Today Azhar has been declared as a global terrorist because of Modi ji's policies."
His remarks came soon after the United Nation's Security Council declared terrorist Azhar as a global terrorost.
China, which earlier blocked moves to blacklist Azhar as a global terrorist finally dropped its objections.
The elections on all the seven seats are scheduled on May 12 in the sixth phase.
The BJP had won all the seats from Delhi in 2014.
--IANS
