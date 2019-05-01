Stalin gets irked when AIADMK acts against MLAs: CM

Chief Minister on Wednesday wondered why (DMK) chief M. gets worked up when disciplinary action is sought to be taken against ruling party legislators.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said it was not known why DMK was interfering in the ruling party's disciplinary action against its own legislators.

On April 26, All-India Anna (AIADMK) had submitted a petition to to take action against three legislators for their anti-party activities.

Rajendran said the party had proof of their prejudicial activities and hence the petition was submitted to the Photographs of the legislators with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) had also been submitted, he added.

On April 30, Dhanapal issued show cause notices to three AIADMK legislators -- A. Prabhu representing the Kallakuruchi constituency, Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and (Virudhachalam) -- seeking explanations for their anti-party activities.

Stalin on April 30 sent a letter to the Assembly proposing a no-confidence motion against the and also submitted the one-line no-trust motion against Dhanapal.

Palaniswami said Stalin's anger showed the closeness between the DMK and the AMMK.

