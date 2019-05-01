Weaker candidates will cut into BJP votes: Priyanka

JUST IN
IANS  |  Amethi 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the party's strong candidates will win on their own while the weaker candidates will cut into the votes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to party workers and supporters here, she said: "Now it is clear that our candidates are putting up a tough fight across the state. Where the candidates are strong they will win on their own. While where people feel that the candidates are weaker or carry less weight against their opponents... we have fielded such candidates so that they would eat into BJP votes."

The Congress leader, who is also the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday also held an interactive session with party workers and supporters in Amethi, which is represented by her elder brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is pitted against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is re-contesting from the Amethi seat.

The elections in Amethi are scheduled for May 6 in the fifth phase.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 17:50 IST

