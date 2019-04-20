Sikh pilgrims allowed to travel on J-K highway

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday decided to allow members of the Sikh community to travel on the national highway on Sunday to participate in post-Baisakhi celebrations at a gurdwara in the border town of Uri.
Following an application by the All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), divisional commissioner Kashmir, Basheer Khan directed the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Badgam, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Pulwama to issue travel permissions to the members of the community to celebrate the festival at Gurdwara Paranpilla.
No civilian traffic is allowed on the highway from Udhampur to Baramulla on Sundays and Wednesdays in an effort to protect security forces convoys from militant attacks.
The decision was taken after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.
--IANS
sq/ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU