Sadhvi Pragya makes controversial Karkare remark, apologises after outrage (3rd Lead)

Two days after joining the BJP and being fielded for Lok Sabha polls, bomb blast accused on Friday said then ATS chief had died during the 26/11 terror attack because of her "curse", triggering a major outcry following which she apologized.

Thakur, who is out on bail after serving over nine years in jail in connection with the September 29, 2008 blast in Maharashtra's in which six people were killed and nearly 100 injured, recounted at a public meeting here the episode of her arrest and interrogation in the case.

The 48-year-old, who has a long association with the Sangh Parivar, claimed that when she was in a jail, the of the probe had called and said that she should be released as there was "no evidence" against her.

"Then asked me various questions and I replied 'God knows'. At this, Karkare asked whether he would have to go to the God to get the answers. Then, I told him that he would be destroyed and he was cursed... within a month and a half, he fell victim to the terrorists' bullets," said Thakur who has been fielded by the BJP from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency against

Karkare was killed on the night of November 26, 2008 when 10 terrorists from struck at various places.

"Hindus believe that a period of one and a half month after anyone's birth or death is of ritual impurity. When Karkare asked me these questions, this period started for him and ended with him being killed by the terrorists," said Thakur, who was born in area of

The comments triggered a major outcry, with parties like the Congress, and AIMIM, besides the Indian Police Service Association, condemning her remarks.

In the evening, Thakur said, "It was my personal pain. I take back my statement and apologise."

She said she was taking back her remarks as she "felt that the enemies of the country are being benefited" from it.

She said Karkare was a "martyr" who died from the bullets of terrorists from the enemy country.

Earlier, Randeep Singh Surjewala, condemning the comments, demanded an apology from and action against her.

Punjab Chief lashed out at Sadhvi Pragya for insulting a decorated dead and accused her of dragging the current nationalism discourse to a new low.

In a hard-hitting reaction to the "sickening and repulsive" comment, he said: "That woman cannot be sane. No person in their sane mind can think or talk like that, and that too about a who sacrificed his life for the nation."

The said BJP must apologize for insulting Karkare, with its chief calling the comments "disgraceful".

also slammed Thakur's comment.

" Karkare died fighting people not very different from yourself. He didn't die because a terror accused 'felt bad' and 'cursed' him. The man died fighting to protect our rights to vote and elect a government," he said, adding: "How dare BJP insult our martyrs like this?"

In a tweet from its handle, the IPS (Central) Association said: "Ashok Chakra awardee late Karkare, IPS, made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected."

Amid the outrage, the BJP distanced itself from Thakur's comments.

BJP and former Union told media: "Those who died for the country, we consider them martyrs. We don't raise questions on their martyrdom."

BJP said that the remarks might be Thakur's point of view.

"We respect every son and daughter of who sacrificed their lives for motherland. What Pragyaji has said, that would evidently be her point of view perhaps because she herself underwent an investigation. We salute sacrifice of Karkareji and would not do on it," he said.

Thakur was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the 2008 blast case. She was granted bail by the in 2017.

Charges under the Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her have been dropped and she is now being tried under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

--IANS

hindi-nks-aks/akk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)