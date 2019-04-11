Sindhu, Saina through to quarters in Singapore Open

-
P.V. Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open on Thursday beating Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-13, 21-19 in straight sets. Sindhu beat the world number 22 in just 39 minutes, after Saina Nehwal defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 to reach the quarters.
Sindhu will now take on China's Cai Yanyan in the quarters while Saina will take on World no. 3 Nozomi Okuhara.
While it was all smiles for the Indian women, Parupalli Kashyap lost 9-21, 21-15, 16-21 to China's Chen Long in the second round. Olympic champion Long beat Kashyap after a long battle where both players looked to put in their best.
