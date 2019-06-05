Sindhu, Verma record victories at Australian Open

and entered the second round of the $150,000 World Tour Super 300 tournament on Wednesday.

While Sindhu beat Indonesia's Choirunnisa 21-14, 21-9 in a one-sided affair, Verma got the better of Malaysia's 21-15, 16-21, 21-12 in a thrilling opening round men's singles match.

Sindhu will next meet Thai Nitchaon Jindapol.

Verma, who had lost to Lee at the Sudirman Cup last month, will lock horns with Chinese Taipei's in second round.

Meanwhile, B. Sai Praneeth, who had reached the finals at the Swiss Open this year, brushed aside Korea's 21-16, 21-14, to set up a clash against second seed Indonesian

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated compatriots Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy 21-12, 21-16 to enter the second round of the men's doubles.

They will take on second seed Chinese pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen.

However, it was a day to forget for and who lost 14-21, 13-21 to Korean pair of and

--IANS

dm/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)