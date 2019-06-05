Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Kohli & boys luck

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian cricket team as they began their World Cup campaign against South Africa in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.
"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team.
"May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship," Modi tweeted.
Two-time champions India, led by Virat Kohli, are one of the favourites to win the title on July 14.
Talking about the expectations of the fans, Kohli said on Tuesday: "Eventually, you go and play the game of cricket and that excitement and anticipation and a bit of nerves is the right combination that I have always had before every game that I play. In 2011, 2015, I had similar kind of butterflies in the stomach.
"Even when you walk into play in a Test match and you walk in at 10-2 you have the same butterflies in the stomach, so that is a very consistent factor and when that starts going down, you know what comes next.
"I'm feeling excited, anticipation and a bit of nerves as well which is always good for any sportsman to have, so it's pretty similar to the past."
