Badminton Asia C'ship: Sindhu, Saina, Sameer in QF

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Nehwal and on Thursday advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asia Championship after winning their respective pre-quarterfinal matches.

In women's singles, Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu outclassed Indonesia's Choirunnisa in straight games 21-15, 21-19 to enter the next round. Sindhu will now face World No. 17 China's in the quarters.

Saina, who is currently ranked ninth in the world, defeated Korea's 21-13, 21-13 and will now take on World No. 4 Japan's

In the men's singles affair, Sameer registered a contrasting win as he defeated world No. 16 Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus in straight games 21-12, 21-19. He will now take on China's Yuqi Shi.

However, the Indian pair of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar bowed out of the tournament after losing 10-21, 15-21 to and of in the mixed doubles second round.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)