Badminton Asia C'ship: Sindhu, Saina, Sameer in QF

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma on Thursday advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton Asia Championship after winning their respective pre-quarterfinal matches.
In women's singles, Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu outclassed Indonesia's Choirunnisa in straight games 21-15, 21-19 to enter the next round. Sindhu will now face World No. 17 China's Cai Yanyan in the quarters.
Saina, who is currently ranked ninth in the world, defeated Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-13, 21-13 and will now take on World No. 4 Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
In the men's singles affair, Sameer registered a contrasting win as he defeated world No. 16 Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus in straight games 21-12, 21-19. He will now take on China's Yuqi Shi.
However, the Indian pair of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar bowed out of the tournament after losing 10-21, 15-21 to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia in the mixed doubles second round.
