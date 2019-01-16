JUST IN
Sitharaman approves proposal to provide legal support to war widows

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday approved the proposal to provide legal advice and support to veterans and war widows in a meeting attended by the top hierarchy of Defence Ministry and the Chairman Armed Forces Tribunal.

Official sources said the existing framework of the Kendriya Sainik Board and Zila Sainik Boards will assist the Defence Ministry in its effort.

They said the decision is expected to greatly help the veterans and war widows.

