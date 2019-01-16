Kenyan hotel siege ends, claims 14 lives

Kenyan on Wednesday said a deadly attack by terrorists on an upscale hotel and office complex in the capital that left at least 14 civilians dead was over and all the attackers had been "eliminated".

Somali-based Al-Shabab terrorists struck the DusitD2 hotel compound, an upmarket cluster of shops and several offices in Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon. More than 700 hotel guests and office workers were evacuated, said in a televised address.

"We can confirm that 14 innocent lives were lost at the hands of these murderous terrorists, with others injured," said.

"My heart is with every innocent man and woman shaken by this senseless violence."

said the coordinated assault began at 3 p.m (local time) on Tuesday with an explosion that targeted three vehicles outside a bank, followed by a suicide blast in the foyer of the Dusit hotel, reported.

An unknown number of gunmen then burst through the complex, leading to a standoff that continued through the night, with people trapped in various parts of the buildings.

But sporadic gunfire and explosions continued till early Wednesday even after all was clear. Officials said that the evacuation was still ongoing in the morning.

Kenyatta said that he had met the and was assured that anyone involved in planning, financing and executing the act would be brought to justice.

The said that among the dead was American citizen Jason Spindler, the of a consulting firm which has its headquarters in the complex that was attacked.

" was one of those rare men who was loved by pretty much anyone he touched in and around the world... He chose a life of hope and inclusion. I am grateful to have known and learned from him," one of his friends wrote in

A British citizen was also feared dead.

is part of a regional peacekeeping operation that supports the in its battle against Al-Shabab.

In 2013, the group targeted the luxury shopping centre of Westgate, killing 67 people in a siege that lasted several days.

Two years later, the group carried out its deadliest-ever assault in Kenya, shooting dead almost 150 people at

--IANS

soni/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)