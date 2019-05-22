American Center's weekend mela to showcase its expanded purview

Many Delhiites know of the in Connaught Place for its library, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Visitors can soon see the Center's whole of programmes in an upcoming weekend "mela".

The weekend Open House on May 25 would showcase the Center's "added focus on innovation and technology" and its "resources and programming which benefit an even larger segment of the local community".

The 'mela', meant for both new and longtime visitors, is a window into the expanded focus of the Center.

To promote innovation, the Center and its programming partner, MakersBox, will feature an exposition on "makerspaces" -- collaborative work spaces which use both high- and items to encourage creativity, team-based problem solving and critical thinking.

"The Center is also aiming to provide more hands-on learning opportunities, highlighted by this weekend's Internet of Things (IoT) Hackathon, which will challenge 20 young programmers to experiment with next of smart homes in order to build solutions to common problems," the said.

Ever since its inception in 1951, the has attracted visitors in large numbers. Apart from books, films and online resources, cultural programmes and and talks by US diplomats and other experts have also attracted footfall.

For those eyeing to study in US universities, the weekend will host a discussion session with a on applying for US student visa.

Nexus Startup Hub, a two-year-old entrepreneurship incubator that has provided free training to and startups, would also be on view.

Book sales, film screenings and an exhibition on female innovators in science and technology would be among the day's highlights.

"There is something for everyone" at the is the message for the weekend

The will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and is free for the public.

--IANS

sj/akk

