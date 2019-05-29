Snapchat, JioSaavn partner for music sharing

- the parent company of - has partnered with India-based global audio and music streaming service to connect South Asian mobile users globally and allow users to share their music from the app to

is using Snap's 'Creative Kit', launched in June, 2018 as part of 'Snap Kit', which allows developers to design and build custom-branded stickers, filters, and links.

"JioSaavn users can now share their favourite songs with family and friends on with the tap of a button. We will also continue to work together and create new lenses around exclusive music and artists every month allowing Indian mobile users to engage with and share their music creatively," said a joint statement.

As a content partner with Snapchat, JioSaavn would produce publisher stories so that users can experience a front-row seat to their favourite artists and events on the Discover page which is Snapchat's content platform placed on the right of the camera.

