MediaTek unveils new 7nm chipset for 5G smartphones

Working to ensure that the wave touches low-cost handsets, Taiwanese fabless company on Wednesday introduced its 7nm system-on-chip (SoC) designed to power the first wave of at 2019 here.

The integrated 5G chipset, with the M70 5G modem built in, includes ARM's Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU and the company's most advanced AI processing unit (APU) to meet the power and performance demands of 5G.

"Everything about this chip is designed for the first wave of flagship The leading-edge in this chipset makes it the most powerful 5G SoC announced to date and puts at the forefront of 5G design," MediaTek said in a statement here.

The multi-mode 5G chipset is for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA)

It supports connectivity from 2G to 4G to bridge existing network access while roll out globally.

MediaTek's 5G chipset is integrated with its previously announced M70 5G modem to give device makers a comprehensive solution for ultra-fast 5G in a power-efficient package.

The new SoC would be ready for lead customer samples in the third quarter of 2019 and be in commercial devices by the first quarter of 2020.

