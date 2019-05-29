FireEye acquires security instrumentation firm Verodin

Cybersecurity company on Wednesday announced the acquisition of -- a business platform that provides organisations with the evidence needed to improve their cybersecurity effectiveness.

The transaction has closed and is valued at approximately $250 million.

'We believe there is no better way to train people and instrument better security than by continually attacking the environment and adapting security controls to the real threats. Finally, organisations will have a reliable and consistent way to quantify cyber risk,' Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer, FireEye, said in a statement.

platform complements existing and technology-enabled services, the company said.

would integrate with Helix security orchestration capabilities to help customers prioritise and automate continuous improvement of security controls.

