Some have forgotten Savarkar's torture in Andamans: Goa CM

IANS  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said some people have forgotten the torture endured by Vinayak Damodar "Veer" Savarkar during his incarceration in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands as well as his contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.

After unveiling Savarkar's portrait in the ministerial block of the state Secretariat here, he said: "We have unveiled a portrait of Veer Savarkar so that his deeds during the freedom movement should reach the youngsters of today. His contribution to freedom struggle should reach people."

"The tortures endured by Veer Savarkar during freedom struggle and in the Andaman prison appear to have been forgotten by some," Sawant said, urging people to read the former Hindu Mahasabha President's autobiography.

"We just installed a portrait. The new generation should learn from these leaders. They will not be able to forget them by looking at the portraits again and again," he said, adding that portraits of Shivaji Maharaj and Swami Vivekanand had also been recently unveiled in the Assembly and the Secretariat complex.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:50 IST

