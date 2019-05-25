Some Tesla stations to limit supercharging to 80%

Electric vehicle-maker is updating some of its supercharger stations to limit the top state of charge (SoC) to 80 per cent at busy stations to reduce wait times.

"The limit will be enforced at 8 per cent of the stations 24/7, while the rest will be affected by the limitation at peak hours. says owners that stop by at an affected station will receive a notification," the Engadget reported on Saturday.

The EV-maker claimed the new feature, combined with other recent updates to its supercharger network, may cause a 34 per cent improvement in throughput at the

"When combined with the recently-released On-Route Battery Warmup feature and V2 supercharger upgrades (to 150 kW), we expect 80 per cent SoC limit enforcement to result in a 34 per cent improvement in throughput at our busiest supercharging locations -- creating a better, more efficient supercharging experience for owners," the Electrek quoted the company as saying.

Few supercharger stations have been reported to get very busy during holidays, causing long wait times.

--IANS

ksc/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)