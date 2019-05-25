CrossFit quits Facebook, Instagram citing security concerns

-
Citing security concerns, famous fitness and lifestyle programme CrossFit has quit Facebook and Instagram.
Recently, Facebook deleted Crossfit's "Banting7DayMealPlan" user group with 1.65 million followers without any warning or explanation that triggered the US-based fitness company to take the decision, which was further fuelled by public security complaints against the platform.
"All activities on CrossFit, Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended as of May 22, as CrossFit investigates the circumstances pertaining to Facebook's deletion of the 'Banting7DayMealPlan' and other public complaints about the social-media company that may adversely impact the security and privacy of our global CrossFit community," CrossFit, Inc. wrote in a blog-post on Friday.
According to the post, complaints against Facebook and Instagram include collection and sharing of user-information and Facebook's government collaboration for citizen surveillance programmes.
Facebook selling user information, censoring news feeds, maintaining weak intellectual property (IP) protections and poor security protocols have also been listed as reasons why CrossFit decided to remove its presence from Facebook and its photo-messaging app Instagram.
"For these reasons, CrossFit, Inc. has placed Facebook and its associated properties under review and will no longer support or use Facebook's services until further notice," the post noted.
The company has also accused the social networking giant of deleting the accounts of communities that have identified the corrupted nutritional science responsible for unchecked global chronic disease.
