Citing security concerns, famous fitness and lifestyle programme has quit and

Recently, deleted Crossfit's "Banting7DayMealPlan" group with 1.65 million followers without any warning or explanation that triggered the US-based fitness company to take the decision, which was further fuelled by public security complaints against the platform.

"All activities on CrossFit, Inc.'s and accounts were suspended as of May 22, as investigates the circumstances pertaining to Facebook's deletion of the 'Banting7DayMealPlan' and other public complaints about the company that may adversely impact the security and privacy of our global community," CrossFit, Inc. wrote in a blog-post on Friday.

According to the post, complaints against Facebook and include collection and sharing of user-information and collaboration for citizen surveillance programmes.

Facebook selling information, censoring news feeds, maintaining weak intellectual property (IP) protections and have also been listed as reasons why CrossFit decided to remove its presence from Facebook and its photo-messaging app Instagram.

"For these reasons, CrossFit, Inc. has placed Facebook and its associated properties under review and will no longer support or use Facebook's services until further notice," the post noted.

The company has also accused the of deleting the accounts of communities that have identified the corrupted nutritional science responsible for unchecked global chronic disease.

