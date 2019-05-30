Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee

Ahead of his swearing in, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the memorials of and Vajpayee, where he paid his tributes to the late leaders.

Modi first visited Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, where he was accompanied by

The designate then visited the 'Sadaiv Atal', the Several leaders including Amit Shah, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, J.P. Nadda, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and were also present.

Vajpayee was the first of a BJP-led government.

Modi's third stop was the where he was accompanied by Nirmala Sitharaman, Gen Bipin Rawat, and of Air Force RKS Bhadauria.

Modi briefly stood in silence to paid tributes to the fallen soldiers.

He will be sworn in as for a second term at a function at the on Thursday evening.

--IANS

ps/ksk

