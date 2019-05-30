After SP, no Congress spokespersons on TV debates

-
ALSO READ
SP sells tickets for crores : Shivpal Yadav
Shivpal's PSP to support Congress in Lucknow
Shivpal Yadav open to alliance with Akhilesh, rules out dissolving PSP
SP-BSP-RLD 'thagbandhan' wont cross double digits: Shivpal Yadav
Shivpal trashes SP-BSP alliance, says it's 'thagbandhan', not 'gathbandhan'
-
Days after the Samajwadi Party (SP) sacked its panel of leaders who appeared on TV channels, the Congress on Thursday decided not to send spokespersons on television debates for a month.
The party's communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala urged media channels and editors to not place Congress representatives on their shows.
"The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," he said in a tweet.
A day after the Lok Sabha results, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that no channel should invite any of its leaders for debates.
--IANS
nks/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU