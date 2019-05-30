After SP, no Congress spokespersons on TV debates

Days after the (SP) sacked its panel of leaders who appeared on TV channels, the on Thursday decided not to send spokespersons on television debates for a month.

The party's communication in-charge urged and editors to not place representatives on their shows.

"The has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," he said in a tweet.

A day after the Lok Sabha results, said that no channel should invite any of its leaders for debates.

