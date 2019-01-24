South African President's India visit: Focus on boosting strategic partnership

Further strengthening the strategic partnership and share will be the focus of South African Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to on January 25-26 during which he will be the chief guest at the parade, a senior said on Thursday.

Briefing the media here, T.S. Tirumurti, (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said an agreement will be signed to take forward the strategic partnership signed between then and then South African during the latter's visit to in 1997.

"It will be a programme of action over three years for our strategic partnership," Tirumurti said. "This will be significant in the sense that it will capture all the areas where we feel we should take it forward in a time-bound manner."

Tirumurti said that with India and having signed agreements on practically all areas, what both sides really needed was a road map "because in some areas we felt that we can definitely move faster.

"It is going to be three-year type of programme and in each of these aspects, we are going to have specific action plans.

"That is why it is going to be one agreement where we have tried to put all these thoughts together and have a comprehensive one.

"I think this will be an important document that will be a catch-all document."

Tirumurti said that ties in defence and security, trade and investment, development aid and capacity building were among a number of areas that were at an all time high.

India and cooperate closely on maritime security in the region.

"South Africa is keen to attract investments and has set a target of $100 billion in the next three years," the said.

Around 150 Indian companies now operate in South Africa. Bilateral trade between India and South Africa stood at $10.7 billion in 2017-18.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during his visit, including a 50-member business team.

This is the first visit to India by Ramaphosa as He is the of South Africa after Mandela to be the chief guest at the celebrations.

and Ramaphosa will have a bilateral meeting and hold delegation-level talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest on January 25.

They will also address the India-South Africa Business Forum on January 25 with the objective to grow business ties between the two countries.

Ramaphosa will deliver the Gandhi-Mandela Freedom Lecture organised by the Indian Council of Affairs the same day under the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) framework as part of

