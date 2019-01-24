Chinese-Australian writer held for endangering national security: Beijing

on Thursday said it has detained on charges of involvement in "criminal activities endangering China's national security".

The confirmation came after Australian diplomats met their Chinese counterparts here and called on to treat Yang fairly and transparently, newspaper reported.

Yang, a former employee of China's who later gained Australian citizenship and became a prominent and outspoken online political commentator, had not been heard from since travelling from to last week.

The on Wednesday said that it was investigating reports about Yang's disappearance, prompting concerns that he might have been detained in his native country.

Chinese said that Yang, a visiting scholar at in New York, was currently held under "coercive measures" in by the

"According to our understanding, national was suspected of engaging in criminal activities endangering China's national security," Hua said.

Yang has a sizeable following online and has been critical of China's He immigrated to in the 1990s and was previously detained by state security agents in in 2011.

In the years since, he has been briefly interrogated during trips to but never held for long, friends say.

Earlier on Thursday, Australian told reporters during his visit to that Yang was being detained in "residential surveillance at a designated location", a form of detention where Chinese authorities can interrogate suspects for up to six months at secret locations without access to lawyers or family.

Two Canadians, and Michael Kovrig, are currently being held under similar conditions - and on similar national security grounds.

and the US have called those two cases a "political retribution" for Ottawa's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, which infuriated China.

has publicly sided with and the US, which requested Meng's arrest.

Australian downplayed the possibility that Yang was the latest to become ensnared in the row between and Western

"At this stage there is no evidence of such a connection" between Yang's detention and Australia's criticism of China's detention of the Canadians, Payne said.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)