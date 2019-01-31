SpiceJet to start eight new domestic flights from March 1

announced Thursday that it would start eight new direct flights from March 1 to connect metro cities with non-metro ones in the country.

The said in its statement that it will introduce a new direct flight on the Vijayawada-Tirupati route as well as the Kochi-Tirupati route.

Moreover, "enhanced frequencies on the Kochi-Chennai (third frequency) and the Vijayawada-Bengaluru (fourth frequency) routes" would also begin from March 1," according to the

said an "introductory promotional fare" starting at Rs 3,334 on Kochi-Tirupati and Rs 3,342 on the Tirupati-Kochi routes would be given.

It also said that a "promotional fare" starting at Rs 2,556 on the Vijayawada-Tirupati and Rs 2,608 on the Tirupati- routes would be given.

"The new flights will strengthen SpiceJet's network in the southern region and reiterates its focus on augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities," said

The new flights that were announced Thursday will operate on all days, except Tuesdays. SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

"We believe there is tremendous potential in these regions and hence better connectivity will facilitate trade and industry development, besides providing enhanced and convenience," the said.

