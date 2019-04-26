Springsteen's 'Western Stars' available from June 14

Rock star "Western Stars", his first new studio album in five years, will be out on June 14.

The album was recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, with additional recording in and

Columbia Records will release Springsteen's 19th studio album.

"This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record," said in a statement.

The 13 tracks of "Western Stars" encompass a range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope.

