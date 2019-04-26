Sana Khan confesses love for dance tutor Melvin Louis

has announced that she is in a relationship with her

Sana chose Louis' birthday on Thursday to announce their relationship status via Instagram, where she put up their photographs.

"I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you. I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person me. There are so many good things I am learning from you every single day.

"Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too. I am super lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me. I love you forever," Sana wrote with one photograph.

In another photograph, she is seen holding Louis, and shared that she fell in love with him because of the million things he never knew he was doing.

"If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you," she wrote in another image with Louis, who is also popular for his dance videos with Harleen Sethi.

Sana, who rose to fame with her stint in Salman Khan's "Bigg Boss Season 6", was later seen in films like "Jai Ho", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Wajah Tum Ho".

--IANS

dc/rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)