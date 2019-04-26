Taylor Swift's big surprise out

After giving clues to her fans, has now unveiled her song "ME!"

People can now stream the pop star's new single "ME!", which became available after midnight early Friday morning, reports cnn.com.

For almost two weeks, Swift has been posting a new clue on her account every day with the caption: "4.26." She even launched a countdown clock across her platforms teasing the big unveiling.

Swift recently appeared with ABC's during draft's first round, which was a clue she left for her followers on

During an interview with Roberts, Swift revealed what fans can expect when the countdown clock stops: a new song and music video featuring band Panic! At the Disco's

Swift said "ME!" highlights individuality and empowering people to be themselves.

She had released her last album "Reputation" in 2017.

--IANS

nn/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)