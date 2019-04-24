Sri Lanka Easter bombing toll surges to 359

Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday confirmed that suicide bombings toll has touched 359 which includes several foreigners.

So far 58 suspects have been arrested from different areas of the island, said. The Islamic State terror group (IS) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least 18 more suspects were taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday as security operations continued, quoted Gunasekara as saying.

Four walkie-talkies and a motorcycle were also recovered by the police from a house in Warakapola, around 56 km away from here, he added.

At least 34 foreign nationals were among those killed, the country's said.

